By Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Media Relations issued the following statement:

Hezbollah denounces the heinous assassination of the Islamic Jihad Movement leader, Martyr Ali Ramzi al-Aswad, and extends the warmest condolences to the brothers in the IJ leadership, as well as to the family of the martyr. Hezbollah also prays that Allah the Almighty makes his abode in His spacious paradises and in the company of the martyrs and righteous.

This heinous crime, which has the Zionist enemy’s fingerprints on it, happened in a time the enemy’s entity is suffering from the blows of the resistance men in the occupied Palestinian territories, amid an unprecedented internal division. Hence, assassinating the leaders and officials of the resistance movements won’t make the enemy achieve the goals it is pursuing, and would rather increase the awareness of the peoples of our Ummah.

The resistance is the sole path to stop criminality and terrorism, and the resistance factions and their members are capable of making the enemy pay dearly for its crimes and aggression.