Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Islamic Jihad Delegation Headed by SG: Continue Cooperation to Strengthen the Resistance in Fa
Translated by Staff

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah received the Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement Ziad Al-Nakhala and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the situation in the region and the challenges facing the Palestinian resistance.

The two parties stressed the continuation of consultation and coordination between them in a way that strengthens the resistance in the face of the “Israeli” enemy.

The two sides expressed their appreciation for the heroism of the Palestinian people and the courageous fighters who bravely confront the “Israeli” occupation in all its form on the land of Palestine, especially in al-Quds [Jerusalem] and the occupied West Bank.

