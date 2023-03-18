Young Palestinian Killed in WB as “Israel’s” Atrocities Continue Unabated

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] have killed a young Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank amid simmering tensions as the Tel Aviv regime have intensified crackdown on growing armed Palestinian resistance.

The Palestinian Authority’s [PA] Ministry of Health announced the death of Yazan Omar Jamil Khasib, 23, who died “after the occupation [‘Israeli’ forces] opened fire on him at the northern entrance of al-Bireh” city near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, on Friday.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that he was arrested in critical condition by IOF troops, only to succumb to his serious gunshot wounds and pronounced dead a few minutes later.

Palestinian ambulance and medical staff were denied access by the “Israeli” army to the scene, where the young man was first reported wounded.

Khasib's body was held by IOF troops for two hours, before it was turned over to the Palestinian side.

The IOF later asserted in a statement that its forces “spotted a suspect and asked him to identify himself”. It further claimed that the man then drew a knife and Israeli troops opened fire and “neutralized” him.

It added the killing took place close to Beitin, a Palestinian village near al-Bireh. None of the Israeli forces was harmed in the purported incident.

Since the start of this year, at least 88 Palestinians, including 17 children and one woman, have been killed by IOF troops, according to the PA health ministry.

Jenin recorded the highest number of fatalities with 35 victims, followed by Nablus with 21.

Seven Palestinians were also shot and killed by the IOF in al-Khalil, and another six lost lives in al-Quds [Jerusalem]. The rest of the Palestinians were fatally shot in the cities of Ariha, Qalqilya, Ramallah, al-Bireh, Bethlehem, Salfit and Tubas as well as the besieged Gaza Strip.

The European Union [EU] called for an immediate investigation into the murder of 16-year-old Palestinian teenager Omar Awadin by IOF troops in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin a day earlier.

In a tweet, the bloc called for a prompt and transparent investigation into the killing, affirming that children enjoy special protection under international law.

Over the past months, the “Israeli” entity has ramped up attacks on Palestinian towns and cities throughout the occupied territories. As a result of these attacks, dozens of Palestinians have lost their lives and many others have been arrested.

Most of the raids have focused on Nablus and Jenin, where IOF troops have been trying to stifle a growing Palestinian resistance in the occupied cities.

Local and international rights groups have condemned the entity’s excessive use of force and “shoot-to-kill policy” against Palestinians.