Media: US Security Forces Brace for Possible Trump “Arrest”

By Staff, Agencies

Federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies are reportedly discussing security preparations in the event former President Donald Trump is indicted on felony falsification charges sometime in the coming days, according to multiple media outlets, citing anonymous officials.

The agencies are carrying out “preliminary security assessments” in and around a Manhattan courthouse to prepare for a possible indictment linked to an alleged “hush money” scheme involving a woman who claimed to have been intimate with the ex-president, five senior officials told NBC on Friday.

While the officials stressed that the discussions are “precautionary” given that no charges have been filed, they said preparations are being made for an indictment that could come as early as next week. Four law enforcement officials reached by the Associated Press confirmed the interagency conversations, which they said involve “security, planning and the practicalities of a potential court appearance” by Trump.

The agencies discussing security preparations reportedly include the New York Police Department, New York State Court Officers, the US Secret Service, the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, and the Manhattan DA’s Office.

The Secret Service will eventually determine whether Trump is handcuffed in the event he is charged, according to a “source in the courts” cited by Fox News.

Trump’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, said on Friday that if the ex-president is charged, he will “follow the normal procedures,” but has insisted on his client’s innocence.

“There won’t be a standoff at Mar-a-Lago with Secret Service and the Manhattan DA’s office,” Tacopina told the Daily News.