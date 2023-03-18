No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

US Banking Crisis: Investors Turn to Gold as Safe Haven

US Banking Crisis: Investors Turn to Gold as Safe Haven
folder_openUnited States access_time 14 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies 

Gold prices continued to climb on Friday as investors turn their attention to safe haven assets amid concerns of further market turbulence triggered by the banking crisis in the US and Europe.

The precious metal has been extending gains since Monday, when it opened trading at $1,879 per ounce, to $1,936 on Friday afternoon, having started the day at $1,921.

Investors traditionally turn to gold in times of market uncertainty, to hedge risks. Throughout history, the precious metal has been seen as a reliable investment instrument during periods of economic instability, stock market crises, military conflicts and pandemics.

Investors are now ramping up gold-buying, seeking protection from the contagion affecting the US banking sector.

“The question on traders’ lips now is whether fear is baked in, meaning yields could pare declines as the dust settles, which could be a near-term headwind for gold, or if the turbulence is just getting started. Time will tell but further fallout could see gold move closer to February highs, around $1,960, with $2,000 then key above that,” senior market analyst at Oanda, Craig Erlam, said.

Leading US banks are teaming up to inject $30 billion into distressed First Republic Bank in the midst of a widening banking crisis triggered by the collapse of two other mid-size lenders, SVB and Signature bank.

Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo said they would each make a $5 billion uninsured deposit, while Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are each depositing $2.5 billion. BNY-Mellon, PNC Bank, State Street, Truist, and US Bank have pledged $1 billion each.

banking crisis gold UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
US Banking Crisis: Investors Turn to Gold as Safe Haven

US Banking Crisis: Investors Turn to Gold as Safe Haven

14 hours ago
US Agrees to Sell 220 Tomahawk Missiles to Australia

US Agrees to Sell 220 Tomahawk Missiles to Australia

one day ago
US Senators Propose Resolution That Could Derail Arms Exports to Saudi Arabia

US Senators Propose Resolution That Could Derail Arms Exports to Saudi Arabia

2 days ago
US Envoy, IAEA Chief Hold Meeting on Iran

US Envoy, IAEA Chief Hold Meeting on Iran

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 18-03-2023 Hour: 03:08 Beirut Timing

whatshot