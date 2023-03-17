Events in ‘Israel’ Reinforce Sayyed Nasrallah’s “Spider Web” Theory - INSS

By Al-Ahed News

In yet another acknowledgement that Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah figures out the Zionist regime’s weaknesses more than the ‘Israelis’ themselves, the entity’s so-called Institute for National Security Studies [INSS] published a piece whose authors admitted that the situation reinforces the resistance leader’s theory in which he compares ‘Israel’ to a ‘spider’s web.’

Co-authored by Orna Mizrahi amd Yoram Schweitzer, the piece emphasizes that the internal crisis and the widespread protests in the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories, together with the escalation of Palestinian resistance operations, reinforce Sayyed Nasrallah’s perception that ‘Israel’s’ internal weakness is overwhelming, and persuade him of Hezbollah’s ability to deter and confront ‘Israel’ in the event of a military confrontation.

Invoking his previous spider web metaphor regarding the Zionist society, he declares that ‘Israel’ is on the brink of a ‘civil war’ and that it is approaching its end, the authors went on to say.

Internal events in ‘Israel’ since the formation of the new government, and above all the internal crisis that has deepened the rifts in the ‘Israeli’ society, with serious economic and political implications, together with the rise in the scope of Palestinian resistance operations and internal disputes over how to deal with them, are perceived by Hezbollah as clear signs of ‘Israel’s’ growing weakness, according to the INSS.

“Nasrallah is rejoicing, while referring explicitly in recent speeches to ‘Israel’s’ domestic turmoil. On February 16, 2023, he described these events as severe crises, caused by ‘Israel’s’ “current silly government,” which is pushing it toward two large conflicts: one within ‘Israel’ and the other between ‘Israel’ and the Palestinians, with the potential to ignite the region.”

According to Sayyed Nasrallah, ‘Israel’ is on the brink of an implosion and its settlers are gripped by existential concerns, since they have no trust in the ‘army,’ the political leadership, or the ‘judicial’ system, and there are signs of “desertion” and migration.

Sayyed Nasrallah also spoke about this in a series of speeches of last week. On March 6, in a speech marking “Wounded & Prisoners’ Day,” he repeated his assessment that given these internal events, the end of “the Zionist entity” is approaching.

In a speech on March 10, he stressed that underway were historic events in the occupied territories that must be monitored closely, and “the events in ‘Israel’ arouse great hopes.” He also attributed the crisis in ‘Israeli’ society to the strong opposition in the region. In his view, “the Zionist entity is facing internal struggles and external threats that will lead to its destruction, and it will last no longer than 80 years,” like the ancient ‘Israeli’ kingdoms that did not survive longer than that.

Sayyed Nasrallah’s dream, as he described it in an interview in July 2022, is that masses of ‘Israelis’ will pack their belongings and abandon the ‘Israeli’ entity to move overseas. This is his heart’s desire, and joins his familiar idea that ‘Israel’ is a spider web of an entity that is destined to dissolve and disappear.