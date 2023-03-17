By Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Media Relations issued the following statement:

Those whose souls the angels take while they are virtuous, saying [to them], “Peace be upon you! Enter Paradise for what you used to do.” ~ Holy Quran | An-Nahl, verse 32

Hezbollah mourns the demise of one of its founding leaders, prominent brother Hussein al-Shami [may Allah have mercy on him] after years-long suffering from sickness.

Hezbollah extends the warmest condolences on losing this dear mujahid to our master, the lord of the time [Imam al-Mahdi may Allah hasten his reappearance], His Eminence Imam Khamenei [may his shadow endure], the family of the prominent deceased, and all the Islamic Resistance fighters.

Hajj Hussein spent his life serving this blessed path since day one, and offering great sacrifices. He was known for the daring and clear stances, he offered the outcome of his intellect and expertise to glorify righteousness and resistance on different levels.

Hajj Hussein al-Shami was paramount in building and establishing the institutional and social work of Hezbollah in serving the poor and the vulnerable. He also headed the Islamic Resistance Support Association for many years. Additionally, he mainly contributed to the establishment of the al-Qard al-Hassan Association, took care of its giving and every detail of its development. He remained the supervisor and the general manager of this institution until he came down sick and had to quit. This institution, however, remained until this day a lofty foundation thanks to his hands and faithfulness.

Hezbollah prays that Allah the almighty blesses our dear deceased with the highest ranks, mercy, a place near Prophet Mohammad and his saintly household [PBUT], and those who preceded him and whom he loved, the righteous martyrs.