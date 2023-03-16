‘Israeli’ Forces Demolish Palestinian House in Occupied West Bank

By Staff, Agencies

The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces demolished an under-construction Palestinian-owned house near the West Bank city of Ramallah, as the Tel Aviv regime continues its land grab policies in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Palestine’s official Wafa news agency, citing a local activist, reported that two ‘Israeli’ bulldozers, accompanied by a large number of troops, raided the village of Deir Ammar on Thursday and cordoned off the house, belonging to Palestinian Omar al-Ghizzawi, before demolishing it.

The activist, Mahmoud Darras, said ‘Israeli’ forces claimed that the house had been constructed without a permit.

The occupying forces routinely demolishes Palestinian houses in the occupied West Bank and East al-Quds on the pretext that the structures were built without permits, which are almost impossible to obtain. They also sometimes order Palestinian owners to demolish their own houses or pay the costs of the demolition.

The Zionists have already occupied thousands of dunums of Palestinian agricultural land to construct and expand new illegal settler units in various areas in the West Bank.

According to a monthly report by the SHAMS Human Rights and Democracy Media Center on Monday, the Zionist regime has demolished or closed over 180 Palestinian facilities across the occupied West Bank and al-Quds since February.

More than 600,000 Zionist settlers occupy more than 230 settlements built since the 1967 ‘Israeli’ occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and al-Quds.

All ‘Israeli’ settlements are illegal under international law. The United Nations Security Council has condemned the Zionist settlement activities in the occupied territories in several resolutions.