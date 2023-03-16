US Envoy, IAEA Chief Hold Meeting on Iran

By Staff, Agencies

US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley held a meeting with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] Rafael Mariano Grossi on Iran.

Malley made the announcement on his Twitter account on Thursday, saying, "Productive meeting with IAEA DG @rafaelmgrossi, whom I warmly congratulated on his second term. We discussed his recent meetings in Tehran, and I welcomed his efforts to engage Iran on nuclear issues of concern to the IAEA."

"We agreed to remain in close touch. We stressed that Iran should follow through on its commitments made to the IAEA and should facilitate any access deemed necessary by the agency," the US envoy added.

Grossi was in Washington on Wednesday to update Biden administration officials on Iran’s latest nuclear activities.

Earlier this month, Grossi met with Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi and other senior Iranian officials in Tehran.

During his visit, Iran and the IAEA in a statement affirmed they had agreed to take steps to enhance cooperation and expedite the resolution of outstanding safeguards issues between the two sides.

The two sides agreed that bilateral interactions will be carried out in a spirit of collaboration, with Iran expressing readiness to continue its cooperation and provide further information to the agency to address the outstanding safeguards issues.