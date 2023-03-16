New Zealand: 7.1-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Kermadec Islands, Tsunami Alert Issued

By Staff, Agencies

After a powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.1 struck the Kermadec Islands region of New Zealand on Thursday, a tsunami warning was issued by the US Tsunami Warning System.

According to the US Geological Survey, the shallow quake was estimated to have been at a depth of 10 km.

The National Emergency Management Agency said there was no tsunami threat for New Zealand following the earthquake.

“There is no tsunami threat to New Zealand following the M7.0 earthquake in the Southern Kermadec Islands. Remember, if an earthquake is long or strong, get gone,” the agency said.

New Zealand is prone to earthquakes as it is located on the boundary of two of the world's major tectonic plates – the Pacific Plate and the Australian Plate. It is also on the edge of a zone of intense seismic activity known as the Ring of Fire. Every year, thousands of earthquakes shake New Zealand.