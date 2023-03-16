S Kore: N Korea Fires Long-Range Ballistic Missile Toward East Sea

By Staff, Agencies

North Korea fired a suspected long-range ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Thursday, hours before South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s arrival in Tokyo, local media reported.

The South Korean military said they detected the launch from the Sunan area of the capital Pyongyang in the morning with the missile traveling around 1,000 kilometers [621 miles] before splashing into the sea, Yonhap News Agency reported.

"The intelligence authorities of South Korea and the United States are conducting a comprehensive analysis in consideration of recent movements related to the North's missile development program," said the agency, citing a statement from South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The latest launch came just two days after North Korea fired two ground-to-ground missiles by a sub-military unit during exercises.

Last month, North Korea also launched a Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile [ICBM].

On Thursday, Yoon arrived in Tokyo on the first such trip by a South Korean president in 12 years. He is expected to discuss Pyongyang’s missile launches and the growing tensions in the Korean Peninsula with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a summit.

On Monday, the US and South Korea began their major Freedom Shield exercises, which will last for at least 10 days.

Last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un witnessed a series of missile tests simulating the destruction of an enemy airport as he urged the military to gradually intensify drills to simulate a "real war."