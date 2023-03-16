Seymour Hersh Slams Biden as Nord Stream Bomber

By Staff, Agencies

Pulitzer-prize winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh made waves again Tuesday night when he excoriated US President Joe Biden’s administration and lambasted mainstream media coverage of the Nord Stream bombing, the Russiagate story, and the Democrat Party's love of war at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

In a wide-ranging discussion, Hersh doubled down on his explosive findings that US President Joe Biden ordered the Nord Stream pipelines to be blown up last year using C-4 charges previously planted by US Navy divers, took his former employers at the New York Times to task for their uncritical reporting on the issue, and slammed top Biden officials as "lunatics."

"We've got to cut; we've got these lunatics," the journalist told audiences at the storied press center.

While he said he’s "sure they're high IQ," the journalist noted that "[US Secretary of State] Tony Blinken, [US national security adviser] Jake Sullivan, [Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria] Nuland… are just doing insane things."

As for Biden, there’s no doubt the commander-in-chief played a central role in ensuring that the Nord Stream sabotage took place, Hersh told event attendees.

"He did it. He did it," Hersh reiterated. "I'm telling you, he did it." And now, the journalist said "the Biden game is to wait it out and never say yes."

The decision to take out the pipelines was potentially taken due to Biden’s desire to secure reelection, Hersh said. "I think Biden also saw beating up Russia as a ticket. Jack Kennedy is a classic example – presidents always did well politically in wars."

So, in January of 2022, Hersh said, top Biden officials decided to "see if we can find a way to blow… those pipelines, and put [the Russians] back in the dark ages." But many Americans remain in the dark about the situation, he said, due to what he describes as the mainstream media’s dereliction of duty.

"We don't ever get news anymore," Hersh lamented. "And the newspapers cover what they want" – mainly, "Biden."

Asked why legacy media continues to ignore the bombshell report on the Biden administration’s responsibility for the Nord Stream bombings, Hersh was succinct: "they don't like what I'm writing."

He took aim at the White House Press Corp in particular. "I have a horror about the White House press corps" because "they're so tied to the beat," Hersh explained.

It’s the "job" of the White House press secretary "to produce pablum. And… reduce everything to pablum. And that's not challenged by anybody."