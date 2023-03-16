‘Israel’s’ Herzog Warns Of ’Civil War’

By Staff, Agencies

The Zionist regime’s ‘president’ warned that the occupying entity is moving down a dangerous path as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains adamant about implementing a set of highly controversial "legal reforms."

The reforms proposed by Netanyahu seek to rob the ‘Supreme Court’ of its ability to overrule either the regime's cabinet or Knesset [the Zionist parliament]'s decisions. They also seek to empower the MPs to strike down the court's verdicts, and give more say to the cabinet in the selection committee that appoints the judges.

Speaking on Wednesday, Isaac Herzog warned that Netanyahu's insistence on bringing about the so-called reforms had pushed the regime down "the depths of a real crisis."

Since late December, when the Zionist premier unveiled the reforms, tens of thousands of settlers have been holding weekly rallies across Tel Aviv and other major cities throughout the occupied territories to try to dissuade the cabinet from enacting the changes.

Most recently, protesters formed a human chain, blocking the road that leads to Netanyahu's office in protest at the pending reforms.

"A ‘civil war’ is a red line," the Zionist regime’s ‘president’ noted in a TV address, but asserted, "I won't let that happen at any cost or any way."

Herzog has offered an alternative to Netanyahu's scheme. His plan would see the selection committee include three ministers, the president of the high court, two judges, and two civil servants who will be agreed upon by both the president of the ‘Supreme Court’ and the ‘justice minister.’

Netanyahu has, however, stayed resolute to deploy the changes.

"Key sections of the outline he [Herzog] presented only perpetuate the existing situation and do not bring the required balance to the ‘Israeli’ authorities," Netanyahu tweeted, adding, "This is the unfortunate truth."