‘Israel’ Worried about The Northern Border: Without Safe Rooms, We’re Exposed to Hezbollah

By Al-Ahed News

“Israeli” daily Yedioth Ahronoth revealed the fears and concerns of the heads of the local authorities along the Zionist entity’s northern frontier. The fears stem from plans to drastically reduce the government budget designated for fortifying the northern settlements. In accordance with a new budget ‘law,’ the amounts would be reduced from US $137 million to US $27 million.

"Fears are growing in light of an exceptional security incident that took place, the details of which were not made public and on which there is a complete blackout,” the daily added.

The news comes following remarks by former Chief of Staff and MK Gadi Eisenkot, who told the Knesset: "We are living today in one of the most dangerous security periods from my point of view since the 'Yom Kippur War'.”

The daily also recalled that in 2018, Benjamin Netanyahu's government approved a plan to fortify the north, by allocating US $1,372 billion to settlements adjacent to the border, in which there are thousands of units that lack safe rooms.

It quoted the head of the Forum of Front-line Communities and head of the Mateh Asher Regional Council, Moshe Davidovich, as saying, "The 'residents' of the borderline without safe rooms will be exposed, and [Sayyed] Hassan Nasrallah realizes that our weakness is the unprotected citizens [settlers]."

According to Kiryat Shmona Mayor Avihay Stern, "At a time when Eisenkot is saying worrying words to this extent, I expect those responsible for our security to work to protect those who protect the entity by being present at the most dangerous borders in the occupied territories." Stern blasted the work aimed at reducing the budget instead of increasing it.

"About 1,000 families in the Shlomi settlement, located at the borders of Lebanon in the Western Galilee, are waiting for safe rooms," the daily added.

It further quoted the head of the local council, Shlomi Gabi Noman, who claimed that "about 4,000 settlers today are without protection, and we live in a very difficult situation. I do not think that the Netanyahu and Galant government will just abandon the ‘residents’ of the frontline in the Galilee."