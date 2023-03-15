No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Tel Aviv Unwelcomes EU Foreign Policy Chief!

Tel Aviv Unwelcomes EU Foreign Policy Chief!
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Al-Ahed News

The ‘Israeli’ occupation Army Radio reported that that Tel Aviv regime refused to receive European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell over his “anti-‘Israel’ statements.”

Borrell had sent several visit requests yet the ‘Israeli’ ‘foreign ministry’ didn’t respond to his demand, citing his statements against the ‘Israeli’ regime’s practices.

The radio cited an ‘Israeli’ source as considering Borrell unworthy of being present there.

On March 7th, a statement Borrell issued on behalf of the EU member states called the ‘Israeli’ entity to stop the illegal settler expansion under international law, and to guarantee holding into account the settlers committing acts of violence against the Palestinians.

Israel Palestine TelAviv illegal settlement construction EuropeanUnion IsraeliOccupation InternationalLaw

Comments

  1. Related News
Tel Aviv Unwelcomes EU Foreign Policy Chief!

Tel Aviv Unwelcomes EU Foreign Policy Chief!

3 hours ago
Top ‘Israeli’ Banker Comes Out Against ‘Hasty’ Overhaul That Could Harm ‘Judiciary’

Top ‘Israeli’ Banker Comes Out Against ‘Hasty’ Overhaul That Could Harm ‘Judiciary’

4 hours ago
‘Israeli’ War Minister Holds Security Meeting After Roadside Blast

‘Israeli’ War Minister Holds Security Meeting After Roadside Blast

7 hours ago
The Collapsing Entity: Protesters Block Road Leading to Netanyahu’s Office

The Collapsing Entity: Protesters Block Road Leading to Netanyahu’s Office

8 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 15-03-2023 Hour: 02:00 Beirut Timing

whatshot