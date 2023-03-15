Saudi Finance Minister: Investment in Iran could Happen Very Quickly

By Staff, Agencies

Saudi Arabia's finance minister, Mohammed Al-Jadaan, said on Wednesday that his country’s investments into Iran could happen "very quickly" following an agreement.

“There are a lot of opportunities for Saudi investments in Iran. We don't see impediments as long as the terms of any agreement would be respected,” Al-Jadaan said during the first private sector forum of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the key driver of the domestic economy.

Tehran and Riyadh agreed to resume diplomatic relations and re-open embassies within two months, according to a statement issued by Iran, Saudi Arabia and China, which brokered the deal.

“To focus on your economic development and focus on providing for the people in your country, you need stability,” Al-Jadaan stated.

He further mentioned that there are a lot of opportunities in Iran and that Saudi Arabia also provides a lot of opportunities for them.