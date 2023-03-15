No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Saudi Finance Minister: Investment in Iran could Happen Very Quickly

Saudi Finance Minister: Investment in Iran could Happen Very Quickly
folder_openMiddle East... access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies 

Saudi Arabia's finance minister, Mohammed Al-Jadaan, said on Wednesday that his country’s investments into Iran could happen "very quickly" following an agreement.

“There are a lot of opportunities for Saudi investments in Iran. We don't see impediments as long as the terms of any agreement would be respected,” Al-Jadaan said during the first private sector forum of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the key driver of the domestic economy.

Tehran and Riyadh agreed to resume diplomatic relations and re-open embassies within two months, according to a statement issued by Iran, Saudi Arabia and China, which brokered the deal.

“To focus on your economic development and focus on providing for the people in your country, you need stability,” Al-Jadaan stated.

He further mentioned that there are a lot of opportunities in Iran and that Saudi Arabia also provides a lot of opportunities for them.

Iran SaudiArabia

Comments

  1. Related News
Saudi Finance Minister: Investment in Iran could Happen Very Quickly

Saudi Finance Minister: Investment in Iran could Happen Very Quickly

one hour ago
Qassam Brigades’ Deputy Chief of Staff: Any Transformation in Al-Aqsa Status Quo to Shake the Region

Qassam Brigades’ Deputy Chief of Staff: Any Transformation in Al-Aqsa Status Quo to Shake the Region

2 hours ago
Lebanon’s Currency Value Plunges to 100,000 Against US Dollar

Lebanon’s Currency Value Plunges to 100,000 Against US Dollar

22 hours ago
83-yo Palestinian Detainee Liberated after 17 Years in ‘Israeli’ Prisons

83-yo Palestinian Detainee Liberated after 17 Years in ‘Israeli’ Prisons

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 15-03-2023 Hour: 12:27 Beirut Timing

whatshot