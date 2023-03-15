No Script

Iran's Shamkhani Due in UAE For Bilateral Talks

Iran’s Shamkhani Due in UAE For Bilateral Talks
one hour ago
By Staff, Agencies

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council [SNSC] Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani will travel to the UAE on Thursday.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Shamkhani will pay a visit to Abu Dhabi at the official invitation of his Emirati counterpart, Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During his visit to the UAE, Shamkhani, in addition to negotiating with his Emirati counterpart, will also meet with the country's high-ranking officials and discuss bilateral, regional and international issues.

High economic, banking and security officials are accompanying the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran.

Earlier on Wednesday, Nour News, a news outlet affiliated with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, in a tweet announced that Shamkhani would travel to one of the Arab countries of the region before the end of the current Iranian year [to be ended on March 20].

The purpose of his visit is to meet with the high officials of that country and to resolve some important security and economic cases, Nour News added.

