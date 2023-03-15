No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Iran, Russia, China Stage Joint Naval Drill

Iran, Russia, China Stage Joint Naval Drill
folder_openAsia-Pacific... access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies 

Military forces from Iran, Russia and China are going to stage a joint naval military drill in the northern parts of the Indian Ocean on Wednesday.

The drill, dubbed ‘naval security belt combined war game 2023’, kicked off today with the participation of military units from the three countries.

Held in the northern parts of the Indian Ocean, the drill involves forces from the marine and airborne units of the Iranian Navy, the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] Navy, and flotillas from China and Russia.

The three countries have held several joint war games in the past recent years with the purpose of improving security of international maritime trade, countering piracy and maritime terrorism as well as exchanging information in naval rescue and relief operations, and operational and tactical experiences.

Iran China Russia indian ocean

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran, Russia, China Stage Joint Naval Drill

Iran, Russia, China Stage Joint Naval Drill

one hour ago
Street Rallies Reveal the ‘Israeli’ Identity Crisis - Tehran

Street Rallies Reveal the ‘Israeli’ Identity Crisis - Tehran

3 hours ago
Tehran, Riyadh Share Common Perspectives on Oil Markets - Minister

Tehran, Riyadh Share Common Perspectives on Oil Markets - Minister

3 hours ago
Report: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan May Be Arrested on Tuesday

Report: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan May Be Arrested on Tuesday

22 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 15-03-2023 Hour: 12:27 Beirut Timing

whatshot