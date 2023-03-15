Al-Quds Sword 2? ’Israel’ Worried after Qassam Brigades Warning of Transformation That Will Shake the Region

By Al-Ahed News

The 'Israeli' occupation media expressed concerns over remarks made by a Palestinian resistance official, who serves as the Deputy Chief of Hamas military wing ahead of the Muslims' holy month of fasting 'Ramadan', raising a question whether the Zionist entity is on the brink of part two of Operation al-Quds Sword which took place last May.

Deputy Chief of Staff of the Palestinian resistance al-Qassam Brigades group Marwan Issa underlined that “the political scheme made for the occupied West Bank is over, and the enemy has ended the “Oslo Accord”,” adding that the coming days will witness certain developments.

Issa emphasized that “any transformation in the status quo of the holy al-Aqsa Mosque is to tremble the region.”

He further added that the group is giving a chance for the action of resistance in the occupied West Bank and al-Quds since the are the arenas of actions and strategic influence in this phase.

“Giving a chance for resistance in the West Bank doesn’t mean abandoning it, and doesn’t mean that Gaza is remaining silent. We will defend our people with every power we have when the situation requires direct intervention,” the Qassam Brigades’ official concluded.