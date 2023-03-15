No Script

‘Israeli’ War Minister Holds Security Meeting After Roadside Blast
2 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

‘Israeli’ War Minister Yoav Gallant held a series of security assessments due to undetailed “security incidents,” his office said on Tuesday evening.

According to the statement, the meetings were held over the past day and were attended by senior military officials, namely army chief Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, the head of the Shin Bet spy agency Ronen Bar, the head of the ‘Israeli’ Military Forces’ Operations Directorate Maj. Gen. Oded Basiuk and ‘Israeli’ Military Intelligence chief Major General Aharon Haliva.

“The various security forces presented Minister Gallant with preliminary findings from the investigation of the incidents. He instructed to continue efforts to ensure the daily life of ‘Israeli’ ‘citizens,’” the statement said without specifying which ‘security’ events were assessed by the officials.

The meeting comes a day after a mysterious blast at the Megiddo Junction in northern ‘Israeli’-occupied territories wounded a 21-year-old man. The bomb was apparently planted on the side of the highway, which remained closed for nearly 10 hours after the incident as the Zionist forces searched the area.

