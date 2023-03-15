The Collapsing Entity: Protesters Block Road Leading to Netanyahu’s Office

By Staff, Agencies

Amid the mounting disorder within the occupation entity, a protest that was held on Tuesday saw the attendants creating a roadblock using their bodies as well as pipes and chains in the street leading to Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.

Protesters formed a human chain in protest at controversial "legal reforms" that have been planned by Netanyahu’s extremist cabinet.

They managed to obstruct the road for some time until the Zionist police intervened with pipe and chain cutters, separating the chain, and arresting the protesters.

On Monday, Knesset [the ‘Israeli’ entity’s parliament] approved the first reading of three bills that are part of the so-called reforms that serve as the centerpiece of the policies of the Netanyahu-led cabinet, which he cobbled together late last year by wooing ultra-Orthodox and hard-right parties.

The ‘reforms’ seek to enfeeble the regime's ‘Supreme Court’ by robbing it of the power to strike down either the cabinet or the legislature's decisions.

Another element of the ‘’reforms would give the 120-member parliament the power to overrule the court's decisions with a simple majority of 61 votes.

The reforms would also empower the Knesset to amend the so-called ‘Basic Laws’ -- the occupation regime's quasi-constitution -- in any way it sees fit.

Observers say the ‘reforms’ can potentially enable the Knesset to annul a set of corruption charges that Netanyahu is being tried on. The prime minister is being sued for bribery, fraud, and breach of trust.

"Of course, we are against the present government, and we don't agree to be under dictatorship," said Oded Elish, organizer of the Tuesday protest.

Since late December, when Netanyahu returned to power as premier at the head of the cabinet, tens of thousands have been holding regular rallies across various cities throughout the occupied territories every Saturday to protest the pending reforms.