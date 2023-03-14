Iran, Bahrain Discussing Resumption of Ties - Report

By Staff, Agencies

A Russian media outlet quoted informed sources as saying that Iran and Bahrain are discussing the resumption of relations in the near future and the reopening of embassies.

'Sputnik' news agency reported on Monday evening, quoting informed sources, that important talks are currently underway between Iran and Bahrain to normalize relations.

It reported, quoting the mentioned sources, that the consultations that have taken place between the two countries so far have been on a bilateral level and without mediation, and it is likely that the results will be announced soon if there is an agreement on all the disputed issues.

In an interview with Sputnik, Bahraini MP Mamdouh Al-Saleh did not disclose the results of the consultations between his country and Iran. However, he confirmed that the Iranian parliamentary delegation that visited Bahrain and the Bahraini side expressed the desire to open up more horizons of cooperation between the two countries.

He also confirmed that good efforts are being made to restore relations, saying that there would undoubtedly be positive results in the near future.

Following days of intensive talks in Beijing, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed on Friday to resume their diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies and diplomatic missions within the next two months.

Saudi National Security Adviser Musaid Al Aiban, who negotiated the agreement with his Iranian counterpart Ali Shamkhani, said that Riyadh “welcomes the initiative of His Excellency President Xi Jinping, based on the Kingdom’s consistent and continuous approach since its establishment in adhering to the principles of good neighborliness.”

He said Saudi Arabia takes “everything that would enhance security and stability in the region and the world,” while “adopting the principle of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve differences.”

Bahrain welcomed the agreement formed between Saudi Arabia and Iran under the auspices of China to resume diplomatic relations between the two countries, Bahrain’s official news agency BNA reported, citing the foreign ministry.

The ministry “expressed the Kingdom of Bahrain's appreciation for the initiative of the People's Republic of China to host and sponsor the Saudi-Iranian talks, complementing the Iraqi and Omani diplomatic efforts.”

It hoped the agreement would constitute a positive step on the road to the resolution of differences, cessation of all regional conflicts through dialogue and diplomatic channels, the establishment of diplomatic relations on the basis of mutual understanding, good neighborliness, non-interference in the affairs of other countries, as well as adherence to the charters of the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation [OIC] and international principles.

Bahrain followed Saudi Arabia's decision by severing diplomatic relations with Iran on January 4, 2016, after Iranian protesters, enraged by the execution of prominent Shia cleric Sheikh Nimr Baqir al-Nimr by the Saudi government, stormed its diplomatic mission in Iran.