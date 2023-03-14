US, ‘Israel’ Seeking to Show the World A Distorted Image of Islam - Ansarullah Leader

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine al-Houthi condemned efforts made by the United States and ‘Israel’ to present a distorted image of Islam to the world and target the Muslim world from within.

Sayyed al-Houthi made the remarks on Monday evening as he addressed a group of religious scholars during a ceremony in the capital Sanaa.

He called upon religious intellectuals and clerics to remain vigilant in the face of hostile plots hatched by the enemies of Islam, emphasizing that they are “actively present in military, political, security, economic and cultural spheres, and use all capacities at their disposal” to achieve their objectives.

“There is a plot aimed at targeting the Muslim world from within and there are a number of scholars in countries that are allies of the US and the Zionist regime who seek to present a distorted image of Islam,” Sayyed al-Houthi warned.

The Ansarullah leader further noted that the enemies of Islam are trying to corrupt Muslim nations and mislead them so as to foment infidelity and aversion of religion.

He also urged Yemeni religious scholars and clergymen to “further foster the culture of donations within the society and encourage people to help the people in need.”

Earlier, Sayyed al-Houthi had called the United States and the ‘Israeli’ regime "number one enemies" to Muslims around the world.

“Americans and ‘Israelis’ try to abuse the problems that lie within the Muslim world towards furthering their own plots,” Sayyed al-Houthi said in February last year while receiving tribal delegations from across war-torn Yemen.

“‘Israel’ and its mercenaries consider the Yemeni nation to be their common enemy,” he added.

Sayyed al-Houthi was referring to the regional Arab states that have entered US-backed normalization agreements with the ‘Israeli’ regime and have, ever since, been trying to ingratiate themselves to the occupying regime by aligning their positions with it.

“The [adversarial] positions that the United Arab Emirates, the Zionist regime, and Saudi Arabia [adopt] against the Yemeni people during their meetings is very clear,” the Ansarullah leader noted.