Iran, Belarus Ink Comprehensive Cooperation Roadmap, Seven MoUs

By Staff, Agencies

The comprehensive cooperation roadmap and seven cooperation documents in various commercial, transportation, agricultural and cultural fields were signed between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Belarus.

Speaking at the joint press conference with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi said, "Good agreements were made in the field of industry, mining, trade, agriculture, roads and various fields, and we hope that it will be a step towards the development of the two countries."

Referring to the determination of Iran and Belarus to develop relations in all fields, Raisi added that "Both countries are against unilateralism. We believe that independent countries can have good relations with each other which lead to the neutralization of sanctions."

Lukashenko, for his part, pointed to his last visit to Iran in 2006 and said that no sanctions or pressures have been able to stop the Iranian nation from progressing, and it is a fact that an independent and strong Iran is continuing its path.

Referring to the signed memorandums of understanding [MoUs] between Iran and Belarus, Lukashenko noted that if all these MoUs will be implemented, the two countries can reach the $100 million trade exchange. "The volume of trade between the two countries has tripled in 2022 compared to 2021."

The two countries have a similar view about international and regional issues, the Belarusian president added, saying that Tehran and Minsk want to build a better and homogeneous world.

He went on to say, "The two countries have very good scientific and technical achievements, and I think these initiatives and plans should reach the commercial stage in the future. Our cooperation with Iran continues in various fields, including humanitarian, and will be developed in the parliamentary field as well."

The Belarusian president expressed hope that the implementation of the comprehensive program of cooperation would help develop the relations between the two countries even more.

Raisi and Lukashenko signed the roadmap for comprehensive cooperation between Iran and Belarus during a ceremony.

Also, in the presence of the two presidents, the senior officials of Iran and Belarus signed the cooperation documents of the two countries in various commercial, transportation, agricultural, cultural and artistic fields, the transfer of convicts and the executive program document on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of relations between the two countries.

These documents were signed by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Industry, Agriculture, Roads and Urban Development and Justice with their Belarusian counterparts.

Raisi officially welcomed Lukashenko on Monday morning, who, during his stay in Tehran, will visit Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei and a number of top-ranking government officials and senior lawmakers.