UK Issues Fresh Weather Warnings After Temperatures Plummet to -15°C

By Staff, Agencies

It might have been a mild end to the weekend with temperatures even reaching 12C in the UK, but the mercury is set to plummet again on Monday.

Lashings of sleet and rain are expected in many regions, along with icy conditions, as large parts of the UK have been issued with another yellow weather warning which, in turn, means further travel chaos.

The new warning will come into force at 5pm on Monday and heavy downpours are expected to batter Britain from then until the late hours of Tuesday morning.

An area stretching from the north of England and Wales to Scotland, starting in Stoke-on-Trent and stretching beyond Glasgow, is forecast to see the worst of the rain, sleet and snow.

Ice can also be expected in the aftermath, while the highlands of Scotland will continue to be at a risk from overnight snow showers.

Warnings, meanwhile, have been issued to pedestrians and cyclists who venture out on pavements, roads that have not been gritted and cycle routes.

Train, bus and car commuters, too, have been told to expect delays to their journeys on the road or by rail.

The coldest temperature of the weekend was witnessed at Altnaharra in northern Scotland on Saturday where the mercury dropped to -15.7C.

St Mary's Airport on the Isles of Scilly in Cornwall recorded the weekend high of 12C.

Yellow weather warnings were put in place to encompass large areas of the country after Storm Larisa had wreaked havoc with its strong gales and blizzards.

Despite being advised to only travel by car if absolutely necessary, many motorists were left stranded on roads due to heavy snowfall.