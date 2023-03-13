- Home
Watch New Vessels Equipped with Laser-guided Missiles Obtained by IRG Navy
By Staff, Agencies
New vessels equipped with laser-guided missiles and air defense joined the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Navy force.
During the ceremony that was held on Thursday, new high-speed vessels joined the IRG Navy, which had a different design from the previous vessels and were equipped with laser-guided missiles instead of rockets.
In addition, a new generation of IRG speed vessels equipped with anti-ship cruise missiles with a range of 180 km was also unveiled.
In the ceremony, for the first time, the Zolfaghar high-speed boat with the ability to fire 'Nawab' air defense missiles joined the IRG Navy. Therefore, the IRG became the first owner of high-speed boats with the ability to carry air defense missiles in the world.
The supply ship 'Martyr Mahdavi' was also among the new vessels that joined the IRG Navy.
ith a length of 240 meters, the vessel can carry two Mi17 helicopters, various types of drones and high-speed vessels, and is also equipped with anti-ship cruise missiles.
