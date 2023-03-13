Iran’s Nuclear Negotiator in Oman: Neighborliness Policy to Establish Regional Stability

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator and deputy foreign minister for political affairs Ali Baqeri Kani referred to the “mutual political trust” as the key to the success of Iran’s neighborliness policy, which is aimed at regional peace and prosperity.

Speaking at a meeting with Oman’s Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi in Muscat on Sunday, Baqeri Kani cited the recent rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia as the result of Tehran’s successful neighborliness policy.

Praising Oman’s constructive role, the senior diplomat said, “The agreement between Riyadh and Tehran to start a new era of relations showed that the neighborliness policy is the administration’s smart strategy to secure the country’s national interests and advance foreign policy goals.”

“The key to the success of Iran’s neighborliness policy is mutual political trust. The purpose of this strategic policy is to establish stability and calm in the region and enhance economic cooperation in order to promote development in all countries and prosperity for all regional nations,” added Iran’s lead negotiator in the talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

On Friday, following days of intensive talks in Beijing, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to resume their diplomatic ties and reopen their embassies seven years after relations were severed.

In a joint statement, Tehran and Riyadh highlighted the need to respect each other’s national sovereignty and refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of one another.

They agreed to implement a security cooperation agreement signed in April 2001 and another accord reached in May 1998 to boost economic, commercial, investment, technical, scientific, cultural, sports, and youth affairs cooperation.

The top Omani diplomat, for his part, welcomed the Iran-Saudi deal, saying it will serve as a basis for strengthening the spirit of cooperation and greater interaction among regional states.

During the meeting, the two sides also exchanged views on bilateral and regional issues as well as regional negotiations to boost peace and security.

Earlier on Sunday, Baqeri Kani attended the ninth round of political consultations between the Islamic Republic and Oman.