Tehran Announces Plans Underway for Meeting with Saudi Arabia

By Staff, Agencies

Arrangements are being made for a meeting between the foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia following the recent agreement on the resumption of diplomatic ties between the two countries, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said on Monday.

Kanaani said at a presser that Iran and Saudi Arabia have agreed to hold a new round of negotiations at a level higher than the previous talks that resulted in a rapprochement agreement in Beijing.

He noted that the foreign ministries of Iran and Saudi Arabia are making the arrangements for contacts and a meeting between Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan.

Kanaani also pointed to the positive effects of détente between Tehran and Riyadh on the regional developments, saying, “Diplomacy has indicated its result very well. The agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia has proved the efficiency of diplomatic solutions to misunderstandings.”

The spokesman noted that the reconciliation would have other regional positive impacts, including on the ties between Iran and the other countries, raising the possibility of improvement of relations between Iran and Bahrain.

Following days of intensive talks in Beijing, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed on Friday to resume their diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies and diplomatic missions within at most two months.