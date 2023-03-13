Saudi FM Says Looking Forward to Meet Iranian Counterpart Soon

By Staff, Agencies

Following the agreement reached between Tehran and Riyadh on the resumption of diplomatic ties, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan said that he looks forward to meeting his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian soon.

Speaking in an interview with Asharq Al-Awsat, bin Farhan said the Iran-Saudi Arabia agreement emphasizes the mutual desire of both sides to resolve all disputes through peaceful and diplomatic ways.

But this agreement does not mean the resolution of all existing disputes between the two countries, he also pointed out.

"I look forward to meeting Iran's foreign minister soon based on what was agreed upon," the top Saudi diplomat said, adding, "We will prepare to resume diplomatic relations between our countries within the next two months. It is normal for us to exchange visits in the future," bin Farhan explained.

"We hope to create a new phase in the relations with Iran and strengthen the horizons of cooperation that will have a positive reflection on strengthening security and stability not only in the two countries but in the entire region," he also noted.

Following the meeting of the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council [SNSC] Rear Admiral Shamkhani and his Saudi Arabian counterpart in the Chinese capital on Friday, it was agreed that Tehran and Riyadh resume diplomatic ties after seven years of suspension.

Iran, Saudi Arabia, and China also declared their firm willingness to use all efforts to strengthen regional and international peace and security.