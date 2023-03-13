No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

IRG Chief: More Enemy Pressure to Evoke Stronger Response from Iranian Nation

IRG Chief: More Enemy Pressure to Evoke Stronger Response from Iranian Nation
folder_openAsia-Pacific... access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] has lauded the Iranian nation for standing up to the enemies, saying the more pressure they exert on the country, the more decisive the nation’s response will be.

Major General Hossein Salami made the remark at an event in the northwestern Iranian city of Orumiyeh in West Azarbaijan Province on Sunday.

Praising the “exemplary strength” of the Iranian nation, Salami said, “The year that passed was the year of the Iranian people standing up against the enemies, and the presence of the people [in various arenas] disappointed the enemy.”

The IRG chief commander pointed to the unprecedented pressure and wide-ranging hostilities against the Iranian nation over the years, saying, “This amount of hostility and pressure is without precedent in human history.”

“Only if one of the many operations by the enemies over the past 44 years was conducted against any of the world’s powerful countries, that country would have fallen apart, but thanks to the faith and perseverance of the people and the sacrifices of the martyrs, today, the name of Iran shines with glory across the world,” he added.

Salami also highlighted the public’s presence in various arenas and said, “The enemies should know that the more pressure and enmities there are, the response of the Iranian nation will be more decisive and enemy-crushing, and that a nation that believes in God is not afraid of any superpower.”

Last month, the spokesman of the IRG Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif hailed Iran’s deterrence power, saying world powers do not dare act against the Islamic Republic in light of the country’s defense and military power.

Iran IRG

Comments

  1. Related News
IRG Chief: More Enemy Pressure to Evoke Stronger Response from Iranian Nation

IRG Chief: More Enemy Pressure to Evoke Stronger Response from Iranian Nation

one hour ago
Imam Khamenei Urges All Justice-Seeking Nations for Joint Efforts

Imam Khamenei Urges All Justice-Seeking Nations for Joint Efforts

one day ago
Iran Begins Mass-Producing ‘Yasin’ Jet Trainer

Iran Begins Mass-Producing ‘Yasin’ Jet Trainer

one day ago
“Israel” Laments Dangerous Development: World Welcomes Iran, Saudi Restoration of Ties

“Israel” Laments Dangerous Development: World Welcomes Iran, Saudi Restoration of Ties

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 13-03-2023 Hour: 09:36 Beirut Timing

whatshot