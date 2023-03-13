IRG Chief: More Enemy Pressure to Evoke Stronger Response from Iranian Nation

By Staff, Agencies

The chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] has lauded the Iranian nation for standing up to the enemies, saying the more pressure they exert on the country, the more decisive the nation’s response will be.

Major General Hossein Salami made the remark at an event in the northwestern Iranian city of Orumiyeh in West Azarbaijan Province on Sunday.

Praising the “exemplary strength” of the Iranian nation, Salami said, “The year that passed was the year of the Iranian people standing up against the enemies, and the presence of the people [in various arenas] disappointed the enemy.”

The IRG chief commander pointed to the unprecedented pressure and wide-ranging hostilities against the Iranian nation over the years, saying, “This amount of hostility and pressure is without precedent in human history.”

“Only if one of the many operations by the enemies over the past 44 years was conducted against any of the world’s powerful countries, that country would have fallen apart, but thanks to the faith and perseverance of the people and the sacrifices of the martyrs, today, the name of Iran shines with glory across the world,” he added.

Salami also highlighted the public’s presence in various arenas and said, “The enemies should know that the more pressure and enmities there are, the response of the Iranian nation will be more decisive and enemy-crushing, and that a nation that believes in God is not afraid of any superpower.”

Last month, the spokesman of the IRG Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif hailed Iran’s deterrence power, saying world powers do not dare act against the Islamic Republic in light of the country’s defense and military power.