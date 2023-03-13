Hamas, Islamic Jihad Vow to Intensify Resistance After “Israeli” Murder of 3 Palestinians

By Staff, Agencies

The Gaza-based Hamas and Islamic Jihad Palestinian resistance movements have denounced Sunday’s killing of three Palestinian men by “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] troops near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, saying the incident will intensify resistance against the occupying regime.

On Sunday, IOF troops fatally shot three Palestinian men near the Sarra military checkpoint, southwest of Nablus.

In a brief statement, Hamas said “The blood of the martyrs will not be wasted,” stressing that the occupying regime’s crimes against Palestinians and desecration of the holy sites in the occupied territories will be met with more steadfastness and resistance.

The movement said Palestinians would continue to deal painful blows to the occupying regime until the full liberation of Palestinian lands.

In a separate statement, the Islamic Jihad said “the blood of these martyrs will intensify the armed struggle against the occupying 'Israeli' regime,” adding that Palestinians are determined to continue their path with great sacrifices.

The movement said the resistance is ready to respond to “Israeli” crimes in the occupied territories, emphasizing that “We renew our covenant with those who have lost their lives and will be loyal to their jihadi approach.”

At dawn on Sunday, IOF troops opened fire at four Palestinians in their vehicle near the checkpoint, killing three of them in a “targeted assassination.”

Shortly after the shooting, IOF troops stormed shops and seized the recordings of surveillance cameras to keep their crime untold, Palestine’s official Wafa news agency cited witnesses as saying.

The latest “Israeli” crime brings up the number of Palestinians killed by the IOF since the beginning of the year to 84, including 15 children and an elderly woman, according to the Palestinian Authority’s [PA] Health Ministry.

Over the past months, the “Israeli” entity has ramped up attacks on Palestinian towns and cities throughout the occupied territories. As a result of these attacks, dozens of Palestinians have lost their lives and many others have been arrested.

Most of the raids have focused on Nablus and Jenin, where IOF troops have been trying to stifle a growing Palestinian resistance in the occupied cities.

Local and international rights groups have condemned the entity’s excessive use of force and “shoot-to-kill policy” against Palestinians.