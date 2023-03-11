Imam Khamenei Urges All Justice-Seeking Nations for Joint Efforts

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei urged all justice-seeking nations to become more familiar with each other and combine their efforts.

In the ceremony announcing the official release of the Spanish translation of the book "Cell Number 14" in Caracas, the capital of Venezuela, Imam Khamenei's message to all the Spanish-speaking people of the world was published.

The book “Cell Number 14” [in Spanish "Celda n. º 14] contains Imam Khamenei's memories of resistance from the periods he spent in prison and exile during his fight against the Pahlavi regime.

The text of the Leader's message is as follows:

“In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

If I have been able to communicate with you Spanish-speaking people by way of this book “Cell Number 14”, I will be very pleased. This covers a small part of my life. It is very good if all of us and you and all justice-seeking nations are able to become more familiar with each other and combine our efforts. I pray that God will grant you prosperity.”