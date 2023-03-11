Tunisia To Restore Diplomatic Ties with Syria

By Staff, Agencies

Tunisian President Kais Saied announced that he has decided to restore diplomatic ties with Syria which were cut off almost a decade ago.

Saied made the remarks during a meeting with his country's foreign affairs minister on Friday, stressing the need for Tunis and Damascus to appoint ambassadors to their countries.

“Nothing can justify the absence of a Tunisian ambassador in Damascus and an ambassador from Syria in Tunis,” he said, according to a video released by the presidential office.

Saied further rejected any interference in the affairs of other countries, stressing that the issue of the Syrian government “is an internal matter that concerns only the Syrians.”

In parallel, he mentioned: “The ambassador is accredited to the state and not to the regime.”

The latest development is the clearest sign yet of Tunisia's intention to fully restore relations with Syria and that such a move could be imminent.

Back in February, Saied announced that he intended to strengthen diplomatic ties with Syria.