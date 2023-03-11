No Script

Iran Begins Mass-Producing ‘Yasin’ Jet Trainer

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Defense Ministry launched on Saturday an assembly line manufacturing a homegrown jet trainer called ‘Yasin’.

The standard version of Yasin jet trainer and the assembly line for mass producing the aircraft were unveiled by Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani.

Yasin is capable of carrying out combat missions as well. The Iranian jet is also designed to perform other military operations, such as close air support [CAS].

The new version of Yasin appears to have been much more upgraded and developed in tactical terms compared to the first prototype unveiled in October 2019.

The Iranian jet trainer is now furnished with a homegrown ejection seat, avionics, engine, and landing gear.

The airborne weather radar installed on its radome has been manufactured by domestic knowledge-based companies.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.

