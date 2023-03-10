No Script

Saudi Arabia: Nuclear Program Price for Normalizing Ties with Apartheid “Israel”

Saudi Arabia: Nuclear Program Price for Normalizing Ties with Apartheid “Israel”
folder_openMiddle East... access_time 3 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Saudi Arabia is ready to normalize ties with the apartheid “Israeli” entity.

However, it conditioned that a full normalization with the apartheid entity would happen if Riyadh receives a permission from the US to pursue a civilian nuclear program.

The Wall Street Journal report revealed that the Saudi Kingdom preconditioned that an agreement will allow the Saudis to exploit their extensive uranium reserves for a restricted civil nuclear program.

The other two demands put by Riyadh to Washington were an affirmation of the US-Saudi alliance, a commitment to follow through on weapon supplies as though Saudi Arabia were a NATO-like country.

According to the WSJ, Saudi demands for security guarantees and nuclear represent “daunting obstacles to a deal, as some Washington lawmakers will likely oppose those measures.”

 

 

Israel saudia arabia wsj

