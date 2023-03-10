- Home
Iran’s Shamkhani To Hold Momentous Talks Abroad
By Staff, Agencies
Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani has travelled abroad to hold very important negotiations whose results will be substantial.
Nour News, affiliated with Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said in a post on its Twitter account on Friday that Rear Admiral Shamkhani has been holding “very important negotiations” at a foreign country during the past recent days.
“The forthcoming announcement of the results of these negotiations will trigger remarkable developments,” it added.
