No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Iran’s Shamkhani To Hold Momentous Talks Abroad

Iran’s Shamkhani To Hold Momentous Talks Abroad
folder_openIran access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani has travelled abroad to hold very important negotiations whose results will be substantial.

Nour News, affiliated with Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said in a post on its Twitter account on Friday that Rear Admiral Shamkhani has been holding “very important negotiations” at a foreign country during the past recent days.

“The forthcoming announcement of the results of these negotiations will trigger remarkable developments,” it added.

 

Iran shamkhani

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran’s Shamkhani To Hold Momentous Talks Abroad

Iran’s Shamkhani To Hold Momentous Talks Abroad

2 hours ago
Iran FM Visits Quake-Stricken Syrian City After Turkey

Iran FM Visits Quake-Stricken Syrian City After Turkey

23 hours ago
Tehran: Western Officials Not Entitled to Talk About Women’s Rights

Tehran: Western Officials Not Entitled to Talk About Women’s Rights

one day ago
West Seeks To Hype Iran’s Case To Distract World From ‘Israel’s’ Nuclear Arsenal - IAEA Envoy

West Seeks To Hype Iran’s Case To Distract World From ‘Israel’s’ Nuclear Arsenal - IAEA Envoy

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 10-03-2023 Hour: 01:28 Beirut Timing

whatshot