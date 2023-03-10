Abdollahian Meets Al-Assad: “Israeli” Attacks on Syria Reveals Entity’s Brutalities

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian strongly condemned the “Israeli” entity’s military strikes against Syria following a recent deadly earthquake in the Arab country as a frenzied response to the political developments in Syria.

In a meeting with Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad in Damascus on Thursday, the top Iranian diplomat categorically condemned the “Israeli” regime’s recurrent attacks against Syria.

Amirabdollahian further stated that “The most recent brutal strike in the aftermath of the earthquake in Syria reveals the Zionist regime’s aggressive and anti-human nature and signifies the racist ‘Israeli’ regime’s outrage over a change of political equations in Syria.”

The Iranian foreign minister further warned that the “Israeli” regime is attempting to draw attention away from the deteriorating situation and the internal developments in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Expressing Iran’s deep sympathy with the Syrian nation over the earthquake damages and fatalities, Amirabdollahian stressed the need to enhance relations with Syria in various fields.

He also highlighted Iran’s firm and humanitarian stance on the necessity for the removal of the cruel sanctions that the US and the Western governments have imposed on Syria, calling for efforts to deliver international relief aids to the Syrian people affected by the earthquake.

Amirabdollahian also hailed the sincere quake relief aids for the Syrians provided by the resistance groups as a manifestation of the resistance axis’ solidarity with and support for the Syrian government and nation.

He finally lauded the recent improvement of relations between Syria and the Arab states as a realistic and positive step towards Islamic unity.

For his part, Al-Assad expressed gratitude to Iran for supporting Syria in the wake of the recent devastating earthquake.

He confirmed that the Iranian foreign minister’s visit to the quake-hit regions of Syria indicated that Iran’s support for Syrians is not confined to material aid, but has powerful spiritual aspects.

Al-Assad also noted that Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian’s visit to Syria amid the delicate conditions of the regional developments has a “deep political meaning” as well.

Stressing the need to broaden relations between Damascus and Tehran, the Syrian president underlined that such strategic ties will benefit regional stability and security.

The top Iranian diplomat has paid a visited to Syria after a trip to Turkey.