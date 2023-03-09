Sayyed Nasrallah To Those Seeking Hezbollah’s Surrender: Don’t Think of It

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered on Thursday a speech on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Islamic Institution for Learning and Education.

At the beginning of the speech, Sayyed Nasrallah congratulated the teachers on their day as well as the Islamic Institution for Learning and Education on its establishment anniversary.

He further hailed the sacrifices and efforts of the Islamic Institution for Learning and Education amid the ongoing economic, health and political difficulties.

“Hezbollah is not only to support the Islamic Institution for Learning and Education but will try to develop and enhance its capabilities,” His Eminence stated, noting that “Hezbollah will work to support develop, and expand the field of operation of the Islamic Institution for Learning and Education on all level as high hopes are harbored on this institution.”

As Hezbollah Secretary General cautioned that “One of the most dangerous aspects of the modern education is the attempts to alter or educational curricula,” he warned of the actions practiced to change the culture.

“One of the most dangerous attempts pursued by the US is to change our curricula and promote homosexuality as a normal culture in schools,” Sayyed Nasrallah confirmed, noting that “Added to the importance of teaching as professionalism is to raise a generation that fears God and is characterized with piety.”

According to His Eminence, “Educating the generations leads to fortifying them in face of cultural invasion.”

Moving to the internal Lebanese front, he underlined that “The Lebanese educating sector is facing great challenges.”

In parallel, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that “Given the conditions that Lebanon has been suffering in the latest years, the entire educational process have been facing dangers that led to grave repercussions.”

“The hard living conditions have affected the teachers especially with the deterioration of the national currency, and this is an added pressure on them and the parents as well,” His Eminence said, warning of “the dangers laid on the entire educational sector.”

In response, he urged the Lebanese government to fulfill the promises it gave to the teachers and educational sector. He also asked “the teachers to continue teaching in the coming months and to balance between their needs and the generation’s future.”

“The government has to fulfill its promises to the teachers, although it is insufficient, but we hope that there would be equilibrium between the rightful demands and the generations that will lose an entire academic year,” Sayyed Nasrallah explained, urging “the public schools to reorganize themselves and not to seek but humble profits in which this could be considered an ethical contribution and effort.”

Moreover, His Eminence underscored that “As for the public schools, we support and prioritize, in addition to the public university, as they are capable of containing all people especially in these hard times. The teachers in the public sector have rightful demands yet the strike leads to losing the academic year.”

On another level, Sayyed Nasrallah recalled that “After the 1982 ‘Israeli’ invasion, the enemy tried to spread the spirit of despair among our people.”

However, according to the Resistance Leader, “The Lebanese resistance started from a position of hope and said that it could eradicate out the ‘Israeli’ era.”

“Resistance is the hope that scored quick victories against the ‘Israeli’ enemy,” he said, pointing out that “The result of hope was the Resistance that made rapid victories, and continued in 2000 and 2006 thanks to this hope.”

His Eminence stressed that “A few years have passed and the New Middle East scheme has been toppled, as well as the US scheme in Iraq, thanks to hope and Resistance.”

On the anniversary the Bir al-Abed massacre in 1985, Sayyed Nasrallah reminded that the US was behind the massacre and bombing that mainly targeted Ayatollah Sayyed Muhammad Hussein Fadlallah.

“The goal behind the Bir al-Abed massacre was to spread terror and despair among us, and the assassination of Sayyed Fadlallah would have been a painful blow to the resistance and its people,” he said.

To whoever threatens the Resistance and its people with killing or blockade, Sayyed Nasrallah sent a sounding message: “We don’t submit through killing, and our determination never shakes. We won’t feel weak as we trust Allah, our people, generations, and youths.”

“Amid the political and living crisis in Lebanon, the main message is that we must not be desperate as its result will be submission,” he said, advising those seeking Hezbollah’s submission: “Do not expect it to happen that.”

His Eminence concluded: “America is preventing deposits, loans and investments from coming to Lebanon. Doors to solutions exist and we must not submit to the international and regional conditions; those who submitted didn’t survive.”