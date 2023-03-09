UK Snowfall Sees Rare “Danger to Life” Warning from Met Office

By Staff, Agencies

Forecasters have warned that snow is here to stay as more powder is expected to sweep the nation this week. The Met Office has issued a rare amber weather alert for Thursday and Friday, warning heavy snowfall may cause travel chaos and “potential risk to life”.

The Met Office has warned that 10-20 cm of snow is expected to fall quite widely, with some places seeing 30-40 cm.

An amber warning means "an increased likelihood of impacts from severe weather, which could potentially disrupt your plans".

The meteorological service adds: "This means there is the possibility of travel delays, road and rail closures, power cuts and the potential risk to life and property."

The amber snow warning covers East Midlands, North East England, North West England, West Midlands and Yorkshire & Humber.

The warning runs from 3pm Thursday afternoon until midnight on Friday.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Helen Caughey said: "Through Thursday and Friday the snow risk spreads, to central and northern areas of the UK, with the potential of some significant accumulations even to low levels, which have the potential to cause impacts.

"Parts of Northern Ireland, Wales and northern England are expected to see the worst of the conditions develop from early on Thursday, with parts of Scotland and northern England then seeing snow arrive through Thursday afternoon.

"Snow across the northern half of the UK will persist through much of Friday, while further south, any snow will turn back to rain through Thursday afternoon and evening.

"Strong winds are also expected to develop through Thursday and Friday which may create drifting snow and blizzard conditions in places."

The Met Office confirmed temperatures plunged to a bitter -15C on Tuesday, the coldest night of the year as well as the coldest in the UK since 2010.

National Highways has urged drivers to avoid travelling in the West Midlands and the East of England unless absolutely necessary as less severe yellow weather warnings for snow and ice remain in place for much of the UK.

ScotRail said it aims to run a full service this week, but encourages passengers to check journeys beforehand as disruption due to snow and ice is possible.

National Rail has also announced wintry conditions may cause delays to south-eastern services over the next few days.