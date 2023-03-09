No Script

Thousands of ‘Israelis’ Block Traffic in Protest against ‘Judicial Reform’

Thousands of 'Israelis' Block Traffic in Protest against 'Judicial Reform'
9 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The protest movement against the Zionist government's judicial reform plan is revolting “against the dictatorship” on Thursday, blocking roads and even maritime routes.

Large crowds of demonstrators flocked to the occupation entity’s main Ben Gurion airport, not far from Tel Aviv, to complicate the arrival of Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who will fly for an official visit to Italy with his wife.

Netanyahu is expected to arrive at the airport by helicopter in order to avoid traffic jams.

Hundreds of ‘Israeli’ reservists also gathered outside the Kohelet Forum buildings in the occupied city of al-Quds, a right-wing think tank supporting the government's judicial reforms. Members of the 'Brothers in Arms' protest blocked the entrance to the buildings which led to the arrest of five reservists. 

Meanwhile in Haifa, ‘Israeli’ naval reservists launched a flotilla to disrupt operations at Haifa port. 

Traffic in other parts of the occupied territories is also impacted by the protests, with police reporting at least four arrests of demonstrators “on suspicion of disorderly conduct” at a Tel Aviv junction. Nearly 3,000 ‘Israeli’ security officers have been deployed across the occupation entity in response to the protests, according to media estimates.

