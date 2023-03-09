No Script

Explosion Rocks Afghanistan’s Balkh Province, Governor Killed

folder_openAfghanistan access_time 11 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

An explosion took place on Thursday in Balkh Province in northern Afghanistan, the TOLOnews TV channel reported, citing a local security official.

According to the official, as a result of the incident the governor of the province was killed, TASS reported.

The explosion occurred inside the office of the local administration during a meeting.

Information about other victims and casualties is not available yet.

Al Jazeera reported that the explosion resulted in casualties, yet their exact number is unknown.

