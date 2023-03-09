Three Palestinians Martyred In ‘Israeli’ Fire in Jenin, Resistance Vows the Crime Won’t Go Unpunished

By Al-Ahed News

Three Palestinian youths were martyred on Thursday morning as the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces stormed the town of Jabaa south of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, deployed snipers on the rooftops, and opened fire on a car the martyrs were inside.

The martyrs were identified as Ahmad Mohammad Fashafsheh, Sufian Adnan Fakhoury, and Nayef Ahmed Malaysheh.

Soon after, the Palestinian resistance factions mourned the martyrs, stressing that their blood will ignite a revolution in the West Bank, and underlining that the resistance is the sole way to deter the occupiers and stop their unending crimes.

Hamas Spokesman Hazem Qassem affirmed that “the blood of the martyrs will fuel the growth of the great uprising in the occupied West Bank, and that the ‘Israeli’ occupation is weaker than being able to decide this battle against our people, which drives it to commit such massacres against our revolutionary youths.”

“Our people and brave resistance can force the occupation to pay for its crimes and punish it for its terrorism,” he added.

Meanwhile, Islamic Jihad Spokesman Tareq Silmi emphasized that this crime would increase the Palestinian people’s resistance, solidness, and determination to walk the path of freedom.

The Palestinian Resistance Committees called on all the heroes and revolutionaries in the West Bank, al-Quds, and elsewhere on the occupied Palestinian soil to confront this barbaric aggression and deal painful blows to the Zionist soldiers, settlers, and security apparatuses.

Also on Tuesday, the Zionist occupation forces committed another massacre in Jenin camp, claiming the lives of six people.

With the martyrdom of the three young men today, the number of Palestinians who have been martyred at the hands of the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces since the beginning of this year has reached 77.