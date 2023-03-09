No Script

‘Israeli’ Tanks Attack Gaza, Injure Two Palestinians

folder_openMiddle East... access_time 13 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

‘Israeli’ tanks deployed near the Gaza Strip's border with the occupied territories opened fire at the southern part of the ‘Israeli’-blockaded coastal sliver, injuring two Palestinians.

The tanks "stationed near the border fence with Khan Yunis fired several shells at a location and farms east of the city," the official Palestinian Wafa news agency reported on Wednesday, citing one of its correspondents.

The wounded "were taken to hospital," it added.

The Zionist regime occupied the Gaza Strip, alongside the Palestinian territory of the West Bank, during a Western-backed war in 1967.

The regime withdrew from Gaza in 2005, but has been keeping the coastal sliver under routine deadly attacks and a crippling siege.

Also on Wednesday, the Palestinian Information Center news agency reported the shooting of a rocket from the direction of the enclave towards the occupied territories.

The report identified the target of the projectile as the illegal ‘Israeli’ settlement of Nir Am in the western part of the occupied territories.

The development came a day after at least six Palestinians were killed and more than a dozen others wounded during a raid by ‘Israeli’ occupation forces on the Jenin refugee camp in the north of the occupied West Bank.

The fatalities took to 61 the number of the Palestinians, who have been martyred by the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces since the start of the year.

Palestinian resistance movements, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad, have denounced the deadly raid and vowed to take harsh revenge.

