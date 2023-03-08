Iranian FM Warns Against ‘Israeli’ Presence in Caucasus Region

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said the presence of the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime in the Caucasus region is among the important issues facing the region.

“Iran warns all parties to be vigilant about ‘Israel’ and not let ‘Israel’s’ presence in the Caucasus,” Amir Abdollahian said while speaking at a joint news conference with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, in Ankara on Wednesday.

He also said terrorism originating from Iraq’s northern region is a common threat to both Iran and Turkey.

Amir Abdollahian said Iran and Turkey enjoy a high level of security cooperation regarding the fight against terrorism.

“Terrorism originating from Iraq’s Kurdistan region as well as the Daesh terrorism emanating from Afghanistan are among our common concerns,” he said. “We believe that terrorism is not good or bad, but an ominous phenomenon in any guise and form.”

He then made clear that within the framework of international law, Iran and Turkey reserve the right for a “legitimate defense against any terrorist act” from any direction and by any group.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the top Iranian diplomat said the Islamic Republic supports the restoration of relations between Turkey and Syria.

“We welcome the return of Turkey-Syria relations. We were interested in working to resolve misunderstandings between Syria and Turkey. We welcome participation in any quadripartite format.”

Cavusoglu, for his part, explained that Amir Abdollahian wanted to join the tripartite talks between Turkey, Russia, and Syria, which were held two months ago, and that Ankara happily agreed.

The deputy foreign ministers of Turkey, Russia, Syria and Iran are meeting in Moscow next week ahead of planned talks between foreign ministers.