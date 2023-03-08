‘Israeli’ Officials Warn: Ben Gvir’s Policies Will Lead To 3rd Intifada

By Staff, Agencies

Twenty-five former ‘Israeli’ police chiefs and commanders have reportedly written to Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to warn him that far-right minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s policies will lead to a third intifada, or Palestinian uprising.

According to a Channel 12 news report published on Tuesday, the former senior police officers are concerned by Ben Gvir’s demand to continue with the demolition of Palestinian homes in East al-Quds during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, set to begin at the end of the month.

The letter stated that in fact efforts should be made to reduce activity during Ramadan — as in previous years — in an attempt to calm tensions, noting that the sentiment was shared by a number of serving senior police officers.

The holy Muslim month has in recent years become a time of heightened tensions and violence in the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories, the West Bank and Gaza. Such demolitions often set off confrontations between Palestinian landowners and ‘Israeli’ occupation forces in tinderbox neighborhoods in East al-Quds.

The network did not publicize the names of any of the signatories of the letter, said to include former al-Quds regional commanders, but noted that the group had decided to join the mass weekly protests against the government’s controversial ‘judicial’ overhaul under the banner of “saving the police from Ben Gvir.”