Qatar’s Ruler Appoints New PM
By Staff, Agencies
Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Tuesday appointed Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani as the country’s new prime minister.
Sheikh Mohammed replaced former Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani.
A statement by the emir’s office, the Amiri Diwan, said Sheikh Mohammed was appointed prime minister after the emir accepted the resignation of Sheikh Khalid.
