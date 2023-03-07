Iran to Never Back Down from Supporting Palestine, Resistance – Amir Abdollahian

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian reiterated that the Islamic Republic will never retreat even one iota from its stance on supporting the Palestinian cause and resistance.

Addressing a conference on the diplomacy of resistance in Tehran on Tuesday, Amir Abdollahian said all Iranians will remain committed to the Palestinian issue until the establishment of a united government with al-Quds as its capital.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the top Iranian diplomat pointed to his country’s steadfastness in the “path of diplomacy and negotiations” to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement and expressed Tehran’s resolve to continue its bids to reach an agreement based on its national interests.

“We have explicitly told the US and the Western parties that observing Iran’s red lines and securing national interests as well as reaching an agreement to which all parties would show their adherence are on our serious agenda,” the top Iranian diplomat said.

He added that Iran would never quit the negotiating table and it has proved that it has never retreated from its red lines even during the recent foreign-backed riots in the country.

Iran showed to the world the peaceful nature of its nuclear program by signing the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA], with six world states — namely the US, Germany, France, Britain, Russia and China. But, Washington’s unilateral withdrawal in May 2018 and its subsequent re-imposition of sanctions against Tehran left the future of the deal in limbo.

Negotiations between the parties to the nuclear deal kicked off in Vienna in April 2021, with the intention of bringing the US back into the agreement and putting an end to its “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran.

The discussions, however, have been at a standstill since August 2022 due to Washington’s insistence on not lifting all of the anti-Iran sanctions and offering the necessary guarantees that it will not exit the agreement again.