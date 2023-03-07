UK Ammo Stockpile “Dangerously Low” Due to Ukraine War

By Staff, Agencies

The UK's ammunition stockpile is at “dangerously low” levels due to the Ukraine war, MPs have warned.

Rebuilding the UK's diminishing stockpile of munitions after the conflict could take at least a decade, putting British security at risk, they say.

The Commons Defense Committee said the UK and other NATO allies have allowed their reserves of ammunition to fall to "dangerously low levels" as they look to keep Kiev supplied in its defense against Russia’s special military operation.

The committee said the way in which Western governments procure armaments is "not fit for purpose" and it urged the Ministry of Defense to draw up an action plan to cut the time needed to restore its stockpiles.

It said: "It is clear that the UK and its NATO allies have allowed ammunition stockpiles to dwindle to dangerously low levels.

"Whilst Russia is also facing the diminution of its stockpiles, other adversaries are able to maintain and potentially increase their own.

"This inability to replenish UK stockpiles therefore puts at risk not just our ability to resupply Ukraine but also to counter any threat to our own security."

The committee’s warning echoes concerns expressed by Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, who has said that armed forces across Europe have been paying the price for years of "hollowing out".

Last month, NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg urgently urged allies to step up production, as the Ukrainians were burning up munitions faster than the West was able to keep them supplied.

The committee said it was essential that the UK's defense industrial capacity was both "resilient and scalable" if it was to be able to ramp up production.

"The MOD produced a strategy aimed at improving the way that it engages with industry and allies almost two years ago and yet we have been told it will take at least a decade to replenish [and then increase to a sustainable level] UK ammunition stockpiles," it said.

"We therefore recommend that the department produce an action plan of how it intends to grow defense industrial capacity and reduce the time taken to replenish UK stockpiles."

Committee chairman Tobias Ellwood said that Russia's military operation in Ukraine "should be a wake-up call for the West. Safety, security and democracy are hard won and easily lost.

"A powerful, resilient armed forces, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with our allies overseas, is the best deterrent against aggression."

A Ministry of Defense spokesman said it was continuing to "place orders to replace ammunition given to Ukraine and [we] have an extra £560 million to increase stockpiles".

"We remain fully engaged with industry, allies and partners to ensure both the continuation of supply to Ukraine and replenishment of UK stock as quickly as possible," a statement added.

Labor’s shadow defense secretary John Healey said: "Our military stockpiles are depleted and the Government is acting too slowly to replenish them."